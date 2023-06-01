← Company Directory
Commodity Blenders
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Commodity Blenders that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Commodity Blenders is an independent feed mill that provides high-quality feed for livestock. They work closely with nutritionists to offer a wide variety of product choices for dairy, swine, and poultry. They are Safe Feed, Safe Food Certified and have been in business for over 20 years. Their focus is on quality and personal service to all customers. They have a state-of-the-art feed plant in Ohio and a new location in Michigan. They provide the best nutrition for livestock to care for the animals that are your livelihood.

    commodityblenders.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Commodity Blenders

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources