Command Alkon
Command Alkon Salaries

Command Alkon's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $215,600 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Command Alkon. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$216K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Command Alkon is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Command Alkon is $182,425.

