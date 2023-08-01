← Company Directory
Colossyan
Colossyan Salaries

Colossyan's salary ranges from $36,180 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Hungary at the low-end to $153,814 for a Chief of Staff in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Colossyan. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Chief of Staff
$154K
Software Engineer
$36.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Colossyan is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,814. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Colossyan is $94,997.

