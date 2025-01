Coherus BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on biosimilars and immuno-oncology in the US. Its products include UDENYCA, biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis, and Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for melanoma treatment in China. The company has license agreements with several companies and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.