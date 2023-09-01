← Company Directory
Cogoport
Cogoport Salaries

Cogoport's salary ranges from $12,635 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $35,261 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cogoport. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $16.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$18.8K
Product Designer
$12.6K
Product Manager
$35.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cogoport is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $35,261. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogoport is $17,883.

