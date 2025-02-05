← Company Directory
Cognyte
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Cognyte Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Cognyte totals ₪387K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognyte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cognyte
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Jerusalem, JM, Israel
Total per year
₪387K
Level
-
Base
₪356K
Stock (/yr)
₪30.6K
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Cognyte?

₪590K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₪111K+ (sometimes ₪1.11M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cognyte in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪886,173. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognyte for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪408,951.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cognyte

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources