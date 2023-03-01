← Company Directory
Cognyte
Cognyte Salaries

Cognyte's salary ranges from $54,606 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $208,014 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognyte. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Human Resources
$54.6K
Product Manager
$208K
Project Manager
$205K
Sales
$103K
Solution Architect
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cognyte is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,014. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognyte is $117,839.

