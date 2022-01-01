← Company Directory
Cognizant Softvision
Cognizant Softvision Salaries

Cognizant Softvision's salary ranges from $25,686 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $294,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognizant Softvision. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $44.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$26.5K
Business Development
$99.4K
Data Scientist
$127K
Information Technologist (IT)
$128K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$168K
Project Manager
$25.7K
Sales
$294K
Solution Architect
$177K
Technical Program Manager
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cognizant Softvision is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognizant Softvision is $123,400.

