Cogeco
Cogeco Salaries

Cogeco's salary ranges from $54,688 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $110,234 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cogeco. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Financial Analyst
$63.2K
Project Manager
$85.5K
Sales
$54.7K
Software Engineer
$76.1K
Solution Architect
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cogeco is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,234. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogeco is $76,122.

