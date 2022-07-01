← Company Directory
Code3
    Code3 is a full-service marketing partner, powering better performance for digital disruptors and Fortune 500 leaders alike. It provides white-glove creative, media buying, and measurement services for brands across scaled digital and audience-based media platforms. Code3’s deep expertise drives business results and reveals actionable insights about customers and prospects. At a time when CEOs and CMOs are striving for greater control and transparency over marketing investments, Code3 stands out through its standards, accountability and expertise. That’s why companies like Chipotle, LVMH, Gap, and ABi rely on Code3 to reach their most valuable prospects across digital, social, and emerging channels like audio and OTT.

    http://www.code3.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    270
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

