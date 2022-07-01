← Company Directory
Clyde
    About

    With the Ownership Enrichment Platform, Clyde helps brands take control and take care of the post-purchase journey for their customers. We’ve reimagined product protection, registration, and issue resolution so manufacturers and eCommerce brands can create beautiful, profitable, unified ownership experiences for their customers — and unlock the LTV of their dreams. Over 300 brands like Hydrow, Marshall, SharkNinja, Lull, Tempo, Newell Brands, and Barnes & Noble use Clyde to build deeper relationships with their customers.

    joinclyde.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    110
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

