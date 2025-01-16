Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Cloud Software Group Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cloud Software Group ranges from $141K per year for IC2 to $252K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloud Software Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC2 Analyst Software Engineer $141K $134K $1K $6.4K IC3 Senior Software Engineer $165K $148K $6.7K $10K IC4 Lead Software Engineer $228K $186K $21.3K $21.4K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

