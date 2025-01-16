Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cloud Software Group ranges from $141K per year for IC2 to $252K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloud Software Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$141K
$134K
$1K
$6.4K
IC3
$165K
$148K
$6.7K
$10K
IC4
$228K
$186K
$21.3K
$21.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title