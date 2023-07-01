← Company Directory
Clocr
    • About

    Clocr is a digital legacy planning and disbursement platform that helps users organize their online accounts and digital assets. It allows users to identify heirs and provide instructions on how to access and distribute assets in case of emergency or death. Clocr's security protocol uses encryption and spreads files across multiple cloud storage locations to protect against hacking. The platform also offers features such as estate planning, a secure digital vault, and a digital time capsule for passing on memories and messages.

    https://clocr.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    32
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

