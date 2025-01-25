Software Engineer compensation in United States at Clever ranges from $141K per year for L1 to $193K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clever's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$141K
$123K
$16.9K
$1.4K
L2
$152K
$135K
$17.2K
$0
L3
$193K
$164K
$28.8K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Clever, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title