Clever Leaves
    Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is a cannabis company with two segments: Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products globally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    https://cleverleaves.com
    2016
    Year Founded
    560
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
