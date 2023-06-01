← Company Directory
Clerio Vision
    Clerio Vision is a company developing a revolutionary product platform for the global ophthalmic market, based on technology licensed from the University of Rochester. They are developing and commercializing a portfolio of next-generation products in contact lenses, refractive as well as cataract surgery. The company has raised approximately $18 million in financing and has a team of serial entrepreneurs and ophthalmic industry veterans. The contact lens and non-invasive refractive surgery products are currently in clinical development.

    http://www.cleriovision.com
    2014
    60
    $1M-$10M
