Clearford Water Systems provides water management solutions globally through its three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV Pure Disinfection. Its products include Clearford One, ClearDigest, ClearConvey, ClearRecover, Clearford M-brane, Clearford UV, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ultraviolet purification systems and provides water supply and wastewater treatment systems for small communities. Clearford Water Systems is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.