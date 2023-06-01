← Company Directory
Clearford Water Systems
    About

    Clearford Water Systems provides water management solutions globally through its three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV Pure Disinfection. Its products include Clearford One, ClearDigest, ClearConvey, ClearRecover, Clearford M-brane, Clearford UV, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ultraviolet purification systems and provides water supply and wastewater treatment systems for small communities. Clearford Water Systems is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

    http://www.clearford.com
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    93
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

