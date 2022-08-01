← Company Directory
Classkick
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Classkick that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Everyday, kids come to class feeling engaged, supported and excited to learn because of Classkick. Our goal is that every student in the world is happy and successful in their education. Find out how (and why) we're achieving this here https://classkick.com/jobsWe are hyper focused on increasing student learning. To achieve this, we listen to educators to truly understand their day-to-day and how technology can assist in the learning process. We're growing and looking for incredible talent to help us improve education and learning for students.

    http://www.classkick.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Classkick

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources