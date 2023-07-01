← Company Directory
City Innovate
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about City Innovate that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    City Innovate is a mission-oriented company that helps modernize government through technology. They provide a no-code platform called Document Automation Cloud™ for states, federal, and large local governments. Their platform helps accelerate the acquisition process for technology, goods, and services by up to 70%. They offer solutions for procurement, contracts, grants, market research, and vendor management. Key clients and partners include the State of California, AWS GovCloud, and integration with Service Now.

    cityinnovate.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    51
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for City Innovate

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources