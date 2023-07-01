City Innovate is a mission-oriented company that helps modernize government through technology. They provide a no-code platform called Document Automation Cloud™ for states, federal, and large local governments. Their platform helps accelerate the acquisition process for technology, goods, and services by up to 70%. They offer solutions for procurement, contracts, grants, market research, and vendor management. Key clients and partners include the State of California, AWS GovCloud, and integration with Service Now.