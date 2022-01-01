← Company Directory
Cian Salaries

Cian's salary ranges from $43,736 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $197,166 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cian. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $48.7K
Data Science Manager
$97.7K
Human Resources
$52.8K
Management Consultant
$197K
Product Manager
$82.6K
Project Manager
$43.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cian is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,166. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cian is $82,596.

