Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for serious diseases. Its approved product is TEMBEXA for smallpox, and it has several clinical stage development programs for treating tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, and SymBio Pharmaceuticals. Chimerix was founded in 2000 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.