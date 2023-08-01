← Company Directory
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Salaries

Chevron Phillips Chemical's salary ranges from $85,706 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $160,394 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chevron Phillips Chemical. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Accountant
$92.5K
Business Analyst
$85.7K
Chemical Engineer
$93.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$160K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chevron Phillips Chemical is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chevron Phillips Chemical is $93,530.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chevron Phillips Chemical

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources