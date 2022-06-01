ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations – moderate-to-low income seniors with complex chronic diseases. Operating over 50 medical centers in eight states, we are known to our patients as Dedicated Senior Medical Center, Chen Senior Medical Center, or JenCare Senior Medical Center. Through our innovative operating model, physician-led culture and empowering technology, we drive key quality and cost outcomes that create value for patients, physicians and the overall health system. By recruiting focused physicians and reducing their doctor-to-patient ratios, we increase patients’ “face time” during each monthly appointment and help foster stronger doctor-patient relationships. Results of our high-touch approach to primary care are impressive, as illustrated in the recent Modern Healthcare cover story published on Oct. 20, 2018, which reports that: “Indeed, ChenMed's approach has resulted in 50 percent fewer hospital admissions compared with a standard primary-care practice, 28 percent lower per-member costs, and significantly higher use of evidence-based medications.”