Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy Salaries

Cheniere Energy's salary ranges from $174,623 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $361,800 for a Geological Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cheniere Energy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Financial Analyst
$181K
Geological Engineer
$362K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$192K
Software Engineer
$175K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cheniere Energy is Geological Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $361,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cheniere Energy is $186,419.

