← Company Directory
Checkr
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Checkr Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Checkr totals $355K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Checkr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Checkr
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$355K
Level
P3
Base
$275K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Checkr?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Checkr, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Checkr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $1,060,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Checkr for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $355,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Checkr

Related Companies

  • Optimizely
  • FullStory
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Snapdocs
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources