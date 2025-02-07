← Company Directory
Checkr
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Checkr Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Checkr ranges from $149K per year for P1 to $304K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $188K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Checkr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$149K
$131K
$17.7K
$0
P2
Software Engineer II
$168K
$150K
$17.5K
$603
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$226K
$177K
$48.6K
$0
P4
Staff Engineer
$304K
$205K
$99.6K
$0
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Checkr, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Checkr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Checkr for the Software Engineer role in United States is $198,300.

Other Resources