Software Engineer compensation in United States at Checkr ranges from $149K per year for P1 to $304K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $188K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Checkr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$149K
$131K
$17.7K
$0
P2
$168K
$150K
$17.5K
$603
P3
$226K
$177K
$48.6K
$0
P4
$304K
$205K
$99.6K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Checkr, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.