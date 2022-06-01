← Company Directory
CGG
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CGG Salaries

CGG's salary ranges from $83,580 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $110,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CGG. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Data Scientist
Median $100K
Data Analyst
$83.6K
Geological Engineer
$89.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CGG is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $110,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGG is $99,735.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CGG

Related Companies

  • Wipro
  • Ciena
  • KBR
  • Global Payments
  • Limelight Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources