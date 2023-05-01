← Company Directory
Cfd Research
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cfd Research that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CFD Research Corporation specializes in engineering simulations and innovative designs for various industries, including Aerospace, Biomedical, Defense, Materials, and Energy. They develop new hardware concepts, innovative designs, and prototypes using their software and experimental facilities. They have over 50 patents awarded or pending in various areas. Their software and expertise allow for multiscale, multiphysics simulations of fluid, thermal, chemical, biological, electrical, and mechanical phenomena for real-world applications, providing clearer insights into complex systems and enabling better decisions and better products with lower risk, reduced cost, and less time.

    cfd-research.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cfd Research

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources