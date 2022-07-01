← Company Directory
CentralReach
    CentralReach is the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing and learning management. Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence.

    http://www.centralreach.com
    2012
    300
    $50M-$100M
