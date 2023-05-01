Centessa Pharmaceuticals is a UK-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include Lixivaptan and SerpinPC, which are in Phase III and IIa clinical development, respectively. The company also has emerging and exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage. These products are designed to treat various diseases such as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, hemophilia A and B, alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, pulmonary arterial hypertension, narcolepsy type 1, and autoimmune diseases.