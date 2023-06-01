← Company Directory
CENTEGIX
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CENTEGIX Salaries

CENTEGIX's salary ranges from $79,395 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $84,575 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CENTEGIX. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$79.4K
Software Engineer
$84.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CENTEGIX is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CENTEGIX is $81,985.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CENTEGIX

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources