← Company Directory
Celonis
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Celonis Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in Germany at Celonis totals €106K per year for IC3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Celonis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

€81.6K - €94.9K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€75.4K€81.6K€94.9K€106K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Junior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC2
Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC3
Senior Product Designer
€106K
€88.4K
€5.8K
€11.7K
IC4
Staff Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

€151K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Celonis in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €105,892. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celonis for the Product Designer role in Germany is €75,418.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Celonis

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • Contentful
  • GFT Group
  • Personio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources