All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in Germany at Celonis totals €106K per year for IC3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Celonis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC3
€106K
€88.4K
€5.8K
€11.7K
IC4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)