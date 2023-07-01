← Company Directory
Celmatix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Celmatix that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Celmatix Inc. is a women's health biotech company that focuses on ovarian biology. They are currently in the preclinical stage and have a lead program called AMHR2, which aims to address ovarian senescence. They also collaborate with industry leaders in areas such as PCOS and non-hormonal contraception. Celmatix is developing innovative interventions and advancements in ovarian health using their proprietary multi-omic ovarian health platform. Their goal is to create first-in-class therapies to meet the high unmet needs in women's health. For more information, visit www.celmatix.com.

    http://www.celmatix.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Celmatix

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources