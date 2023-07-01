Celmatix Inc. is a women's health biotech company that focuses on ovarian biology. They are currently in the preclinical stage and have a lead program called AMHR2, which aims to address ovarian senescence. They also collaborate with industry leaders in areas such as PCOS and non-hormonal contraception. Celmatix is developing innovative interventions and advancements in ovarian health using their proprietary multi-omic ovarian health platform. Their goal is to create first-in-class therapies to meet the high unmet needs in women's health. For more information, visit www.celmatix.com.