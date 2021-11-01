← Company Directory
Cedar
Cedar Salaries

Cedar's salary ranges from $120,395 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $235,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cedar. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $235K
Data Scientist
$160K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Human Resources
$149K
Product Manager
$120K
Recruiter
$165K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$158K
Solution Architect
Median $229K
UX Researcher
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cedar is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cedar is $157,785.

