Redox
Redox Salaries

Redox's salary ranges from $115,420 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $253,725 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redox. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Marketing
$115K
Marketing Operations
$127K
Product Designer
$127K
Product Manager
$254K
Recruiter
$130K
Software Engineer
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redox is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redox is $127,400.

