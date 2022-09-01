← Company Directory
CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Salaries

CCC Intelligent Solutions's salary ranges from $145,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $247,755 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CCC Intelligent Solutions. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $164K

Data Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $174K
Product Manager
Median $145K

Data Science Manager
$248K
Product Designer
$176K
UX Researcher
$182K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At CCC Intelligent Solutions, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CCC Intelligent Solutions is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $247,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CCC Intelligent Solutions is $175,058.

