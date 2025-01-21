← Company Directory
Cboe
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Cboe Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Cboe totals $171K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cboe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cboe
Sr Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$171K
Level
Senior
Base
$146K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Cboe?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
rsu

At Cboe, rsus are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cboe in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cboe for the Software Engineer role in United States is $166,000.

Other Resources