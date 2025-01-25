← Company Directory
Cavista Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Nigeria at Cavista ranges from NGN 15.32M to NGN 21.75M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cavista's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 17.4M - NGN 20.62M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 15.32MNGN 17.4MNGN 20.62MNGN 21.75M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cavista?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cavista in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 21,752,443. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cavista for the Software Engineer role in Nigeria is NGN 15,321,286.

