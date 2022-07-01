← Company Directory
Cavista
    Your Exciting Opportunity For A Rewarding CareerOperating in the United States, Nigeria, India and the Philippines, Cavista’s mission is to empower the world’s best technology solutions. Through world-class consultation, innovative IT solutions and personalized client services, Cavista increases operational efficiency for organizations of all sizes. We're seeking talented individuals interested in a challenging and rewarding career. We're looking for the best and brightest, the forward-thinkers and problem-solvers who want a chance to change the world.The Cavista WayCavista is committed to treating every employee as an individual, respecting their dignity and recognizing their merit. Our work environment encourages innovation, thinking outside the box and being entrepreneurial in thoughts and actions. Employees are an integral part of the company’s success, and take pride in creating their own ideal work environment. Cavista operates from offices in Nigeria, India and the Philippines.Our Global PartnerCavista is a global partner of Axxess, the leading innovator in home healthcare technology around the world. With individuals from more than 40 countries, Axxess sets the standard for operational excellence in a diverse and inclusive environment. Fostering an award-winning culture that encourages success by meeting needs and solving challenges has been the key to its rapid growth since it was founded.

    http://www.cavistatech.com
    2020
    270
    $10M-$50M
