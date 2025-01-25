← Company Directory
Cavista
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Cavista Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Nigeria at Cavista ranges from NGN 8.21M to NGN 11.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cavista's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 8.91M - NGN 10.79M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 8.21MNGN 8.91MNGN 10.79MNGN 11.48M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Cavista to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NGN 47.29M+ (sometimes NGN 472.88M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Cavista?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Cavista in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 11,480,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cavista for the Product Manager role in Nigeria is NGN 8,214,451.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cavista

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources