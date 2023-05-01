Catholic Charities of Buffalo is a human service provider in Western New York, with 51 locations and a presence in schools and community sites. They serve 125,000 people annually regardless of age, gender, race, or religion. Their programs include counseling, emergency assistance, food pantries, behavioral health and substance use treatment, education and workforce training, older adult support, relationship counseling, immigration and refugee assistance, and family safety and stabilization. They are accredited by the Better Business Bureau and receive high marks from Charity Navigator.