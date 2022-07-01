← Company Directory
CastleBranch
    • About

    Whether you’re on a mission to onboard the best and brightest people to your organization or provide the finest education to promising new students, CastleBranch is here to help. We’re ready to guide you through your biggest background screening, compliance tracking and clinical rotation management challenges, remove barriers big and small, and get you where you want to be. We’re a team 400 people strong, and since 1997 we’ve been in the business of providing peace of mind. We rely on our core values of communication, collaboration, clarity, and trust to bring you innovative solutions in background screening and clinical experience compliance. CastleBranch is the only consumer reporting agency in the country that specializes in both, and we’re honored to have earned the trust of 66% of colleges and universities nationwide, including the clear majority of health care education programs in the United States. We’re with you, enabling you to make safe and informed decisions that empower you, your organization and your people.

    http://www.CastleBranch.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

