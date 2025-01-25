← Company Directory
Care/of
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Care/of Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Care/of ranges from $197K to $274K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Care/of's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$211K - $248K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$197K$211K$248K$274K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at Care/of to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Care/of?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Care/of in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $273,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Care/of for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $196,560.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Care/of

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources