CardioFocus is a medical device company that develops and manufactures ablation treatment for cardiac disorders, specifically atrial fibrillation. Their FDA-approved HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System has treated over 10,000 patients in the US, Europe, and Japan. The HeartLight System is a catheter ablation technology that uses direct visualization and titratable laser energy, setting a new standard for AFib ablation. The company is based in Marlborough, MA.