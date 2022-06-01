Cambria countertops combine innovative design and durability for a lifetime of beauty. Headquartered in Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive North American network of premium, independent retail and trade partners which can be found at www.CambriaUSA.com. Cambria is a stain resistant, nonabsorbent, quartz surface that is harder, safer and easier to care for than other surfaces. Its nonabsorbent nature protects against more than just stains – it’s also extremely hygienic. Cambria’s industry-leading design palette of vibrant colors and striking movement has captured the attention of the industry and the imagination of the consumer. Cambria continues to push the envelope of innovation by developing additional designs to meet the demands of the most discerning consumers and designers.