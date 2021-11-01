← Company Directory
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions Salaries

Cambia Health Solutions's salary ranges from $74,157 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $274,365 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cambia Health Solutions. Last updated: 3/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $112K
Accountant
$137K
Actuary
$137K

Business Analyst
$74.2K
Data Analyst
$83.6K
Product Manager
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$274K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cambia Health Solutions is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambia Health Solutions is $122,385.

Other Resources