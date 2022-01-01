← Company Directory
Battelle
Battelle Salaries

Battelle's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $157,785 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Battelle. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $106K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Science Manager
$158K
Data Scientist
$103K

Hardware Engineer
$98K
Mechanical Engineer
$63.3K
Product Manager
$126K
Project Manager
$156K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Battelle is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Battelle is $104,865.

