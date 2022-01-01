← Company Directory
SRI International
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SRI International Salaries

SRI International's salary ranges from $152,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $271,350 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SRI International. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Median $155K
Data Scientist
Median $185K
Software Engineer
Median $152K

Research Scientist

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

86 7
86 7
Mechanical Engineer
$154K
Technical Program Manager
$271K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SRI International is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SRI International is $155,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SRI International

Related Companies

  • FINRA
  • Battelle
  • MITRE
  • TIAA
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources