CAE
CAE Salaries

CAE's salary ranges from $28,457 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Uruguay at the low-end to $180,900 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CAE. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $60.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $108K
Business Analyst
$79.5K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Customer Service
$28.5K
Data Analyst
$64K
Data Scientist
$91K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.2K
Legal
$81.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$83.8K
Program Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$88.3K
Sales
$154K
Sales Engineer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$76.7K
Solution Architect
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CAE is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CAE is $83,829.

