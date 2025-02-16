← Company Directory
CAE
CAE Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at CAE totals CA$89.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CAE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
CAE
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$89.7K
Level
L1
Base
CA$89.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at CAE?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CAE in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$112,741. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CAE for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$89,731.

Other Resources